SMITH, Deborra Ann

SMITH - Deborra Ann Of Buffalo, NY, March 7, 2020 at age 65. Loving companion of Al Polito; beloved mother of Alanna (Jason) Stevens and Sommer Polito; dearest grandmother of Debrah (Jorge) Rodriguez, Keirsten Stevens, Taylor Stevens, Joshua Sweeney, Chelsea Green and Angelina Green; great-grandmother of Laurel Elise; dear sister of Linda, Susan, Scott and the late Chris Smith; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Tuesday 4-7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM immediately following visitation. Interment Forest lawn Cemetery. Please share your online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com