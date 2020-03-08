SEALY, Joan M. (Brophy)

Of Hamburg, entered into rest on March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore; devoted mother of Michael (Sandra) Sealy and Deborah (Michael) Gromek; cherished grandmother of Kimberly A. Sealy, Katelyn Sealy, Allison (Cody) Weiler, Sara (Ryan) Acker, Jonathan (Courtney) Gromek and Matthew Gromek; adored great-grandmother of Theodore Gromek; loving daughter of the late Dorothy and James Brophy Sr.; dear sister of James A. Brophy Jr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.