Deaths Death Notices
SEALY, Joan M. (Brophy)
SEALY - Joan M. (nee Brophy)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore; devoted mother of Michael (Sandra) Sealy and Deborah (Michael) Gromek; cherished grandmother of Kimberly A. Sealy, Katelyn Sealy, Allison (Cody) Weiler, Sara (Ryan) Acker, Jonathan (Courtney) Gromek and Matthew Gromek; adored great-grandmother of Theodore Gromek; loving daughter of the late Dorothy and James Brophy Sr.; dear sister of James A. Brophy Jr.; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 3-8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook