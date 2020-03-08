SCHULTZ, Thomas Karl

SCHULTZ - Thomas Karl February 27, 2020 in Fairfield, IA. Husband of the late Janice; brother of

John H. (Ellen) Schultz of Sun City, AZ, and the late Elsie M. Schultz of Milton, FL; uncle of Maria (Claudio) De Borba-Silva of Pleasantville, NY, and Michael A. Schultz of Phoenix, AZ; also survived by a great-niece and three great-nephews. Tom was born in North Tonawanda, NY,

served in the U.S. Marine Corps and attended University of Wichita where he played trombone in the Symphony Orchestra. He was an instrumental music teacher. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.