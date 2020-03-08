SCHROEDER, Lorraine J. (Kozlowski)

SCHROEDER - Lorraine J. (nee Kozlowski)

March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward C. Schroeder; devoted mother of Gail Schroeder, Diane (Preston) D'Amico and Edward D. Schroeder; loving sister of the late Raymond (Celia) and the late Donald (Maryann) Kozlowski; also survived by four grandsons, one granddaughter, one great-grandson, one great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews. Family will be present Monday from 2-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). A Graveside Service will take place at St. Stanislaus Cemetery Tuesday at 11 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com