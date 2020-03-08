SALTER-HOLMES, Evelyn B.

Entered into rest March 4, 2020. She was an entrepreneur and a former Activity Aide for Senior Services. There will be a 5-8 PM Public Visitation Thursday at TL Pickens Mortuary Ser. 66 E. Utica St. Wake Services will be held Friday 1 PM followed by a 2 PM funeral at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 351 Emslie St. Interment, St. Matthew's Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.tonylpickens.com