REILLY, Priscilla M.

REILLY - Priscilla M. Of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Niagara Hospice House, Lockport, NY. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on July 19, 1935. The daughter of the late Francis and Edith A. (Mulholland) Donaldson. Mrs. Reilly enjoyed spending time with her family and doing word search puzzles. She was the wife of the late Dan G. Reilly, who passed away in December of 2014. Mrs. Reilly is survived by her son Michael A. Reilly; son-in-law Marty Barylski; five grandchildren Aaron Reilly, Amanda, Paul, Dan, Richard Barylski; also survived by great-grandson Braeden Reilly; brother Frank Donaldson; also several nieces and nephews; mother of the late Alicia S. Barylski; sister of the late Jack Donaldson. Private Funeral Services were held at the wishes of the family. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Niagara Falls, NY.