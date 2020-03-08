Deaths Death Notices
REICHARD, Marian E. (Davis)
REICHARD - Marian E. (nee Davis)
Of Hamburg, February 29, 2020. Wife of Robert Reichard; mother of Susan Pyne, Richard (Laurie) Reichard, Jennifer (Brian) Goosen and William (Cari) Reichard; grandmother of Robert (Jackie), Jessica (Michael), Rachel (Tyler), Adam, Spencer, Kyle, Elizabeth, Claire, Jack and Emma; great-grandmother of Grayson; sister of Judith (Bruce) Wolck and Margret (Gordon) Lamb. Friends may call at the Donald Demmerley Funeral INC., 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg, Saturday March 14 from 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hamburg Alumni Foundation. Mrs. Reichard assisted her husband, Bob, with the Hamburg High School Band as the Color Guard Director for 34 years. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
