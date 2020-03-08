PTAK, Janice M. (Minick)

March 6, 2020, age 69, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 28 years to Thomas A. Ptak; dearest mother of Jennifer (Jason) Banker and her beloved Bentley; daughter of the late Howard and Victoria (nee Piotrowski) Minick; sister of the late Marlene (Anthony) Pridgeon, Janet (late Douglas) McCullough and Kathleen (James) McCrea; also survived by five nieces. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, March 12 from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd. at 9 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Assoc. Condolences at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com