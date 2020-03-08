POWERS, Ralph "RT"

Of Buffalo, NY March 5, 2020. Former husband and good friend of Janet (Cassidy) Powers; dear father of Shane (Ashlynn), Connor (Shannon), Dylan and Cassidy Powers; loving grandfather of Owen, Teagan, Declan, Ryan and Donovan; brother of Deborah (Michael) Simonick and Holly (Raymond) Santiago; uncle of Michael (Jillian) Simonick, Rachel (Joe) Strianese and the late Elizabeth and Cassandra Santiago; son of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (Granville) and Ralph T. Powers Jr.. The family will be present to receive friends Monday 4-7:30 PM at the Daniel J. Leonard Funeral Home, 873 Abbott Rd., (same location as Castiglia Funeral Home) where a funeral service will follow at 7:30 PM.