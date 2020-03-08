PHILLIPS, Daryl Sr.

Phillips, Sr. - Daryl Suddenly March 7, 2020, of Angola, NY. Beloved husband of MaryJo (nee Lang) Phillips; devoted father of Mandy Phillips, George (Ryann) Anthony, Joseph (Hillery) Anthony, Daryl Phillips Jr. and Ashley (Mathew) Kuppel; cherished grandfather of nine; loving brother of Diana (late Tom) Smith, Nancy (Gene) Connors, Susan Phillips, late Brian, late Duane Phillips, and late Linda Facklam; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends and family received on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Daryl was owner of M&D Auto Repair, Angola, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com