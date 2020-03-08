PALUMBO, Helen T.

PALUMBO - Helen T. March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Palumbo; devoted mother of Kathleen, John M., Mark (JoJo), Lance M. (Cynthia) and Margaret M. Palumbo; loving grandmother of Michael, Katie (Michael), Marc, Johnny, Sophia and Stella; dear sister of Geraldine (the late

Richard) D'Angelo, Bernard (Maryanne) Trankle and the late John (Josephine) Trankle and Margaret (Paul) Leary; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church (263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda 14223) on Thursday, March 12 at 10 AM. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com