OSBORNE - Kathleen (nee Bozeman)

Of Buffalo. Entered into rest February 27, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering in Kathleen's memory at Linwood Church of Christ, 2523 Main St., Buffalo. Saturday Fellowship time 11-11:30 AM where the funeral service will immediately follow. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.