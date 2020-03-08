ORR, William P.

ORR - William P. Of Angelica, formerly of Amherst, entered into rest on February 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Alice A. (nee Maguder) Orr; devoted father of Carol (Scott) Ellenberger, Susan (Thomas) Wright, William (Kathleen) Orr, Michael (Jennie) Orr, Daniel (Marcia) Orr and Dean Orr (Harmony Hedger); cherished grandfather of Michael, Jr., Katie, Kristen, Courtney, Jason, Robert (Erin), Damon and Colton Orr; loving son of the late Ralph W. and Eleanor E. Orr; dear brother of Mary Thompson, Doris (Arthur) Boone and the late Ted Tyson, Herbert Herman, Edward Orr and Helen Wynn. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Newman Center at UB, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst on Saturday, March 14, at 10 AM. William was a US Army veteran and a proud member of the Getzville Fire Company. Donations in Williams memory can be made to Hospice Foundation, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga; Beechwood/Blocher Foundation, Restricted to: Horizons Household, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville; or Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter, 6215 Sheridan Dr., Suite 100, Williamsville. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com