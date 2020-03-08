NYE, Berna M. (Powers)

NYE - Berna M. (nee Powers)

March 4, 2020 loving mother of Elisa, Joel (Dria) and Benjamin (Tammy) Nye; grandmother of Marissa, Arielle, Zoe, Jakob, Carter, Blake and Palmer; sister of Linda Dines, Perry Powers, Gary Powers, the late Donna Mahon and Wayla Lade; beloved companion of the late Gerald Brennan; also survived by her extended family Jeremy (Jamie) and Peter (Meridith) Nye. Friends may call Friday, March 13, from 4-7 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY, where a memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Child and Family Services of Erie County, 330 Delaware Ave., Buffalo 14202. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com