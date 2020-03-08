Negativity bias won’t help in containing COVID-19

By Mark Zupan

Humans pay greater attention to losses than equivalent gains. Evolutionary biology and cultural factors shape this focus on the bad. For example, our distant ancestors who paid close attention to avoiding predatory animals were more likely to survive than those who blithely strode across the savannah.

In light of our negativity bias, what can we do to avoid panicking in response to the COVID-19 virus outbreak and its associated adverse impacts on economic activity and financial markets?

First, we must acknowledge our tendency to emphasize the bad. We remember mistakes we made on an exam much more readily than the questions we answered correctly. From my competitive swimming days, I still vividly recall the flip turn that I missed over four decades ago that cost our relay team a race, while I am harder pressed to remember the many flip turns that I successfully made, and that were integral to our relay team winning.

“If it bleeds it leads” is the newspaper-business adage. Because we can expect media reports to overweight the bad, Nobel-Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman recommends resisting thinking fast and instead harnessing the power of slower, reflective thought.

Think about how much of the focus on COVID-19, both in the media and in our own minds, has been on the daily count of how many total cases have been reported around the world – more than 100,000 as of Friday.

By contrast, it takes greater effort to find information on how many individuals contracting the virus have already recovered – about 54% according to a Johns Hopkins University website. The rate at which COVID-19 is spreading in Italy, South Korea and Iran has received more coverage than the fact that quarantine measures in China appear to have reduced, by a greater amount, the number of new cases reported daily in that country.

Second, given our overemphasis of the bad, how can we turn that to our advantage? For example, the flu claims 30,000 lives in the United States annually. In light of this, let’s harness the COVID-19 outbreak to promote better hygienic steps to reduce the morbidity rate from both the flu and COVID-19. These steps include increasing the number of individuals who get flu shots well above the present 50%, staying home when we are sick, covering our nose/mouth when we sneeze, and washing our hands thoroughly and regularly.

Finally, while acknowledging the pain and loss associated with COVID-19, we need to keep our eyes on the prize – developing an antidote – and cultivate a positivity bias to counter our own neurological negative hardwiring.

Mark Zupan is the president of Alfred University.