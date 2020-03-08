MERGLER, Michael F.

MERGLER - Michael F. Of Tonawanda Twp. March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine A. (Hilburger) Mergler; dear father of Anthony (Lori) Mergler and Nicolas (Josette) Mergler; step-father of Constance (Matt) Lynn, Aimee (Greg) Biondolillo; loving grandfather of Kailey, Hanna Waterman, Marissa, Joshua and Sarah Mergler; brother of Joseph (Marilyn) Mergler and the late Barbara (late James) Stevens; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE Funeral HOME, Kenmore, NY. Mike was a Vietnam era Army Sgt. and retired NY State Police Trooper. Memorial contributions to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO BOX 631, Buffalo 14240 or www.roswellpark.org are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com