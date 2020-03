McPHATTER, Alexander

McPHATTER - Alexander Departed this life February 27, 2020. Memorial services will be conducted Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 4 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com