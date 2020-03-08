McDONALD, Alice Nellie (Fenimore)

February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Earl W. McDonald; loving mother of Matthew E. (Cathleen), Mark L. (Deborah) and Sean R. (Nancy) McDonald; devoted grandmother of Jacob and Emma McDonald; dear sister of Kit (Tina) and Robert (Janet) Fenimore; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and long time family friends The Janans. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Alice was a member of Amherst Presbyterian Church and past Treasurer. She was active in local/Erie County Politics, Member Williamsville South Boosters, little league baseball. Alice worked for the Amherst Bee, attended and graduated from the Millard Fillmore School of Nursing, where she became an LPN, working for Millard Fillmore Hospitals. She was member of O.E.S. for thirty plus years, and was elected to three terms as Worthy Matron of Amherst Chapter 555. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com