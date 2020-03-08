MAY, Margaret Louise "Peggy Mertel" (Duerr)

March 3, 2020. Loving mother of Ron (Cindy) Mertel, Sharon (James) Schultz, Carolyn (Brian) Erick and the late Linda Mertel; cherished grandmother of Kelly, James, Stacy, Jericho, Jesse, AJ and Brian; devoted great-grandmother of six. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to North Tonawanda Food Pantry, 265 Falconer St., North Tonawanda 14120. Please share online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com