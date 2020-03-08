Man faces more than a dozen charges after high-speed chase

A Gerry man faces more than a dozen charges after a high-speed chase late Saturday through four jurisdictions, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, deputies deployed spike strips to stop Aaron T. Monroe, 32, after a chase that began on Allen Street in Jamestown and proceeded through the towns of Ellicott and Poland before ending in the Town of Gerry.

Officers were helping Jamestown Police find the vehicle of a suspect involved in an altercation in Jamestown when they attempted to pull Monroe over, the report said. Deputies alleged that he was intoxicated.

Deputies charged Monroe with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test, two counts of speeding, three counts of failure to use a designated lane, passed stop sign, passed red light, failure to keep right and improper signal, then turned him over to Jamestown Police for further charges.