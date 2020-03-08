MAGIN, Joan A.

MAGIN - Joan A. Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest on March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard R. Magin; devoted mother of Brian (Lisa), Scott, Michael and Christopher (Lisa); cherished grandmother of Haylee, Kyle, Nathan, Oliver and Marlee; loving daughter of the late Cyril and Helen Smith; dear sister of the late Jean Smith. Joan was an avid bowler and golfer. She was a member of the Women's Brighton Park Golf Club. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda on Friday morning at 9:30 AM. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com