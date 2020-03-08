LORBER, Stephen E., Jr.

LORBER - Stephen E., Jr. March 4, 2020, beloved son of Stephen E. Lorber and Linda M. (Michael) Notto; loving brother of Mary (Patrick) Friedman, Kevin (Colleen) Sommer, Pamela Lorber, Christine Marotta and Jay Feitshans; also survived by many loving uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Wednesday, March 11, 12 - 2 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com