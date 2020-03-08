LEIN, Edward A.

LEIN - Edward A. Age 89, died March 5, 2020. Predeceased by wife Grace; survived by daughters, Nancy Reigraf, Annette (Beth Mundschenk) Lein; sister, Vera Sachs; granddaughter, Heather Uplinger. No prior visitation. Private Services and Interment at a later date. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association, 6215 Sheridan Dr., #100, Buffalo, NY, 14221. Arrangements by CHRISTOPHER MITCHELL FUNERAL HOMES, INC., Albion. To share a special memory of Edward, please visit: www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com