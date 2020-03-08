LACHANCE, Paul M.

LACHANCE - Paul M. March 1, 2020. Beloved husband of 72 years to Rose (nee Kulikowski); dearest father of Carol (Douglas) Stiglmeier, Barbara (Tim) Weigel and the late Paul; also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents, brothers and sisters. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY. Private services were held.