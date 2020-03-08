KUBASAK, Rita (Riley)

Of Cheektowaga NY, March 5, 2020, at age 81. Beloved wife of Fred Kubasak; loving mother of Carolyn (Jim) Nelson and Catherine Diaz, mother-in-law of David Diaz; devoted grandmother of Adam, Fred and Lexie; great-grandmother of Maciano and Sebastian; dear sister of Grace Corcoran; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services were held by the family. Interment, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com