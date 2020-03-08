KOTECKI, Geraldine H. "Gerry" (Polinski)

March 3, 2020 age 88 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Buddy" Kotecki; dearest mother of Richard, Cheryl (Keith) Brown, Lynne (late Mark) Hill, late Brian, Janet (Martin) Evans, Kathy (Robert) Hill and Beth (Jeff) Fornuto; loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Walter and Helen (nee Luczak) Polinski; sister of the late Faye (late Daniel) Kaleta. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, March 15, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew) where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 10 AM. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Assoc. WNY Chapter. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com