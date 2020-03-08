KLUMPP, John "Jack"

Age 81, of North Tonawanda, passed away on March 6, 2020 at Niagara Hospice House, Lockport, after a long battle with Leukemia. He was born on January 27, 1939 in Lockport, NY to the late Walter and Alice (Flint) Klumpp. Jack was a graduate of Newfane High School, class of 1957. He then served in the Army Reserves. Jack worked at Simon Steel for many years and retired from Alleghany Ludlum in Lockport, NY. Jack is survived by his loving wife Rheta; sons Kyle (Ann) Klumpp and Todd (Stephanie) Klumpp; daughter Tammy (Tom) Houseal; also survived by his step-children, Laurie Grimm, Jeff (Mary) Grimm and Melissa Grimm; grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brother of James (Candy) Klumpp, Phillip (Barbara) Klumpp and the late Ronald Klumpp; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Monday, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, at 10 AM. The Rev. Roland Mills will officiate, interment in Wrights Corners Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Inst., or the Odosagih Bible Conference, 3204 Hazelmere Ave, Machias, NY 14101. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com