KETTER, Ellen Catherine Maier

KETTER - Ellen Catherine Maier Age 95, was born July 6, 1924 in Buffalo, NY, and ascended to heaven the afternoon of February 19, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her devoted husband John E. Henry and family. She is survived by her five children: Donald J. Ketter, Jr. (Catherine); Ellen Ketter (William Donovan); Francis T. Ketter (Nancy); Rosanne Ketter-Hanna (William); and Coralie Anderson (Donald). She was blessed with nine grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren who called her "Sissy". She went on to attend St. Mary's Business School, where she met Donald Joseph Ketter. They married on January 2, 1946 and raised their five children together in New York. After living in East Aurora for 22 years, she and Mr. Ketter moved to Florida in 1980. They resided in Fort Myers, FL together until Mr. Ketter passed away in 1983. It was in Fort Myers that she met her second husband, John Henry, who lovingly adored her for the remainder of her life. A Requiem Mass will be held on April 2, 2020 at 10 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond, OK. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to hospice or to a charity of the donor's choice. To read a full life obituary, please visit www.crawfordfuneralservice.com