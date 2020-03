KENT, Audrey

KENT - Audrey Of Buffalo, February 27, 2020 entered into rest peacefully and unexpectedly. Leaves behind many friends and coworkers. Had a long career as legal secretary. Last employed Goldberg Segalla. Service held privately. If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the ASPCA or a charity of your choice. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com