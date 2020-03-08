KENNEY, Kathleen E.

On February 27, 2020 at age 72. Kathie was predeceased by her parents Bettie and Thomas Kenney, Sr. She is survived by her brother, Thomas, Jr. (Gayle) Kenney of Williamsville, NY; niece Lisa; nephews, Sean and Jonathan. Kathie was a Computer Systems Project Manager and worked for many years at Bausch and Lomb, EDS and Excellus. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed her poker group, the Rochester Broadway Theater League and after theater dinners with friends. She will be missed by many. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service for Kathie on Saturday, March 14th, 2:00pm in the All Seasons Chapel of White Haven Memorial Park, 210 Marsh Road, Pittsford. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Brighton Fire Department, 3100 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14610 or Lifetime Care, 3111 South Winton Rd., Rochester, NY 14623. For more information, please visit the registry: www.HarloffFuneralHome.com