KELLER, Kathleen A. (Ransford)

KELLER - Kathleen A. (nee Ransford)

Of South Buffalo, NY, February 29, 2020. Daughter of the late Thomas J. and Margaret M. (Gleason) Ransford; sister of Janet M. (James) Snajczuk, Thomas R. (Valerie) Ransford and the late Nancy M. (Robert) Fay, Joseph T. (Sharon) Ransford and Noreen M. (Harlan) Locking; also survived by nieces and nephews. Dearest friend of Bonnie Hupkowicz. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo, NY, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 9:30 AM. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com