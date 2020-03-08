JAGER, Richard F.

JAGER - Richard F. March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Elenore K. (nee Franc) Jager; devoted father of Judith (Eric) Wilkie, Janice (James) Young, Jessica (Jon) Indridson and David (Sara) Jager; loving grandfather of Daniel (Amanda), Joseph (Amber), Thomas, Joshua, Paul, Grace, Rachel, Hannah, Mary Elizabeth and Magnus; great-grandfather of Eva and Maisie; dear brother of the late Mildred (William) Luksch; uncle of nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory to St. John the Baptist School. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com