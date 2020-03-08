HONSBERGER, Norma E (Graser)

March 4, 2020, of Clarence Center, NY; beloved wife of Dale R. Honsberger; loving mother of Denise (Robert) Graf, Nancy Raynor, Robert Honsberger, and Sally Honsberger; dear sister of Annette Fields and Robert Budniak; also survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; Norma was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, and a granddaughter. Friends received Saturday, March 14, 4-8 PM at SHEPARD BROS FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 10690 Main Street, Clarence, a Memorial Service will be at the Clarence Center Fire Co., 9415 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center, Sunday, March 15, at 1 PM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., hospicebuffalo.com. Share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com