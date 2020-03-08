HOFFMAN, David E., MD

HOFFMAN - David E., MD Passed unexpectedly February 28, 2020. Beloved brother of Jill Jacobs, Barbara Freda and Bonnie (Mike) Morrisey. Devoted uncle of Jeffery and Emily Morrisey, Russell (Kelly) and Matthew Freda and Mike (Evan) Jacobs and their children. Also survived by loving cousins and many close friends, all of whom he considered family. Memorials may be made in Dr. Hoffman's name to the SPCA of Greater Buffalo. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later time. Arrangements by, AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC.