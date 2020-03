HAUCK, Marilyn

HAUCK - Marilyn March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Clifford Hauck; loving mother of Lori (Brian) Snediker and Michael (Marian) Goldin; devoted grandmother of Jenna, Andrew and Kara. A Funeral Service was held in Hawthorne, NY. Contributions may be made to WNY Gluten Free Diet Support Group, P.O. Box 1835, Buffalo, NY 14231. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com