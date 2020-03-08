Hamburg police chief agrees to salary freeze

Hamburg Police Chief Kevin Trask and the town have agreed to a four-year contract that freezes his salary for three years.

Trask, who was appointed chief Jan. 21, will make a base salary of $133,831 this year, 2022 and 2023. A 20-year veteran of the department, he will be entitled to a 10.5% in longevity pay and an annual payment and a $500 clothing allowance.

Supervisor James M. Shaw said town policy allows the police chief to take a town vehicle home overnight, but Trask decided he would not take advantage of that perk.

Additional salary and benefits might be negotiated in 2023, according to the agreement.

Trask, who has a master's degree in criminal justice administration, was appointed after Gregory Wickett retired. Trask had served as a patrolman, lieutenant, detective lieutenant and captain.