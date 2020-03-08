HALE, Michael D.

HALE - Michael D. March 5, 2020 at age 70. Beloved son of the late Raymond and Isabelle (nee Montero) Hale; devoted father of Alan Perrington; loving grandfather of Bridgette, Alan Jr. (Christina) and Michael (Gabrielle) Perrington; adored great-grandfather of Catherine; dear brother of Dennis (Petra), Claude (Linda) and the late Raymond Hale; dearest uncle of Casey Hale. The family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Michael was a lifelong member of Butler Mitchell Boys Club of America. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com