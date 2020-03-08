GUGINO, Maryanne (Morford)

Age 59, of Buffalo, NY wife of the late Michael Gugino Died on March 5, 2020 at home. Born on September 1, 1960 in Buffalo to the late Robert and Anna Palmisano Morford. Maryanne was a cook for E.C.C. She is survived by her children Jarett (Angela), Michael and Ashley Gugino; her brothers Marc (Diana), Brian and sister-in-law Rosina Morford; her grandchildren Michael, Melanie, Giavanna, Isabella and Sophia Gugino, Dezarae Dell and Jayme Frontuto; also surviving are several nieces and nephews; and her partner Terry Maracle and dog Herbie. Maryanne is predeceased by her brother Robert Morford. Family and friends may call on MONDAY from 4-8 PM at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14207. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10, at 10:00 AM in All-Saints Parish, 127 Chadduck Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207 (please assemble at church). Burial will be in Mt. Olivet at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All Saints Parish. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., Stephen D. Horning, Funeral Director. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com or www.kolanofuneralhome.com for online condolences.