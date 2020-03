GUERRA, Daniel P.

GUERRA - Daniel P. Of Williamsville, entered into rest on February 29, 2020. Beloved son of Ann Guerra and the late Donald Guerra; loving brother of Donna Kesterson (Robert Kesterson); uncle of Erika Kesterson and Kaylee-Ann Brown; also survived by uncles, aunts and cousins. Memorial Mass St. Gregory the Great Church, Maple Rd., Friday, March 13, at 10:30. Donations may be made to the MS Society.