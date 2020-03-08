GREENAN, Gerald J, JR.

GREENAN - Gerald J., Jr. March 5, 2020; beloved husband of the late Eleanor M. Greenan (nee Conley); loving father of Gerald J. (Thalia) Greenan III, Timothy J. (Susan) Greenan, Margaret C. (Robert) Bebak, Ellen M. (Chris) Osmanski, John W. Greenan, Catherine A. (Jason) Webber and Joseph D. (Julie) Greenan; cherished grandfather of 29 grandchildren; brother of the late Raymond and Donny Greenan. Friends may call Sunday, 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:15 AM, from Queen of Heaven Parish, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca. If desired donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 741 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo 14209. Please share your condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com