GRAHAM - Ronald D. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 5, 2020. Survived by many relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit Cold Spring C.O.G.I.C. in Jesus, 107 Verplank (corner of Woodlawn) Buffalo, 14208 on Friday from 10 - 11AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com