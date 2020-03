Health Sciences 53, Amherst 49

Photo: 1 / 15

Yeshua Lee drained a corner 3-pointer with 45 seconds left before a standing-room-only crowd of more than 3,000 at Buffalo State Sports Arena to help the Falcons ward off Amherst, 53-49, in the Section VI Class A-2 boys basketball championship game Saturday, March 7, 2020. Health Sciences plays Class A-1 champion North Tonawanda at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for the overall Class A championship.