Olean 67, East Aurora 32

Photo: 1 / 17

Covi James and Zion James had 18 points each as the Huskies breezed to a 67-32 win against East Aurora to repeat as Section VI, Class B-1 champions on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Buffalo State College Sports Arena. The win sets the stage for a rematch with Allegany-Limestone for the overall Class B title Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. at Buff State.