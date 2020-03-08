Chippewa was inundated with crawlers in Leprechaun costumes on Saturday, March 7, 2020, for the annual LepreCon. With VENU as the headquarters and a slew of other Chippewa District bars participating, the lead-up to St. Patrick's Day was a grand time.
