FRANK, Claudine M. (Nistler)

Febraury 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Anthony Frank; loving mother of Michael Frank, Patricia (Frank) Nalbach, Nancy Frank and Joseph (Patricia) Frank; dear grandmother of five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of the late Robert Nistler, sister-in-law of Nettie Pribeck and James (the late Mary Ann) Frank; also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, NY 14026. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com