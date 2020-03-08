Falls burglary investigated as possible hate crime

Vandalism committed during a house break-in has investigators looking at the burglary as a possible hate crime, Niagara Falls Police reported.

The residence, in the 300 block of Pine Avenue, has been vacant for some time since the previous resident died, and is being renovated by the man’s son-in-law. He told police Saturday that sometime within the previous 24 hours, someone had apparently entered the house through a northwest window and spray-painted racial slurs and demonic symbols across new drywall, new laminate flooring and three new doors. The damage to the home was estimated at $2,000.

Several tools and saws were also missing from the home, at an additional loss of roughly $4,000.