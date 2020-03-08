FAES, Marjorie L. (West)

March 3, 2020, age 58. Beloved wife of 25 years of Daniel J. Faes; dear daughter of Justine I. (nee Thomas) and the late Robert F. West; sister of Deborah (Owen) McIvor, Denise West and Robert T. West. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Margie was an avid writer; contributing her musings on life and spirituality to The Buffalo News, The Family Digest, Today's Caregiver and many more. Giving back was an important pillar of her life. She volunteered at the Amherst Center for Senior Services, Hospice and local libraries in her free time. Margie was always quick with a smile and her trademark laugh. She brightened any room she was in. Margie loved her friends and family deeply, all of whom will miss her terribly. There will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 18th at 1:00 PM at Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main St., Clarence, NY. If desired, memorials may be made in Margie's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227 or Buffalo Audubon Society, 1610 Welch Road, North Java, NY 14113. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com