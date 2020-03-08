Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Jan. 17.

AKRON

• 25 Shepard Ave., Gregory S. Regan to Katelyn M. Gibson, $143,000.

• 20 Shepard Ave., Jacob Jurek to Kristen Skeet, $135,000.

AMHERST

• 101 John James Audubon Parkway, American Cancer Society Inc to Team Dietrich LLC, $660,000.

• 39 Nature Cove Court, Andy Nguyen to Dawood M. Khan; Naaiema D. Khan, $600,000.

• 141 Summer Hill Lane, Emilio Ramos; Jane Gore Ramos to Adel E. Chouchani; Yasmine M. Chouchani, $475,000.

• 305 San Fernando Lane, Donald C. Dimitroff; Jennifer L. Dimitroff to Juan M. Ramos; Sondra L. Ramos, $362,900.

• 1 Hampton Hill Drive, Charles J. Divencenzo; Charles Joseph Divencenzo to Charles J. Divencinzo Jr., $335,000.

• 19 Fawn Meadows Court, Johanne I. Batiz; Manuel E. Garcia to Hang Lin; Bi Lin Zheng, $331,000.

• 373 Cottonwood Drive, Laura J. Rupp; Michael E. Rupp to Steven A. Huebsch; Briana L. Niland, $320,000.

• 211 Mill St., Erin M. Slazak; Matthew F. Slazak to Devin R. Rennells, $312,500.

• 99 Thomas Jefferson Lane, Elisabeth C. Giese to Heather M. Adsit; Jason N. Adsit, $310,000.

• 83 Cambrook Row, Ashley K. Brown; Eric M. Brown to John M. Anstett; Michelle Polifrone, $284,800.

• 87 Country Parkway, Mark Mcness; Susan Mcness to Kaileen Gerevics; Ryan M. Gerevics, $255,000.

• 372 Sprucewood Terrace, Joseph Heins; Maria M. Heins to Brandon M. Wolasz; Kristen Wolasz, $255,000.

• 66 Huxley Drive, Alexander E. Tsakiris to Devon Powers, $244,900.

• 59 Melrose Road, Chui Har Chin; Connie Chin to Jun Qu; Xiurui Zhang, $235,000.

• 35 University Court, Christopher J. Phillips; Kathryn J. Phillips to David F. Fedak; Kathleen A. Fedak; Simon N. Fedak, $205,000.

• 133 Lawnwood Drive, Maura E. Kobza; Thomas E. Kobza to Quang Le Lam; Pham Trinh, $200,000.

• 248 Burroughs Drive, Joseph Mariano to Danielle M. Musarra, $190,000.

• 296 Fruitwood Terrace, Barbara Murphy to Thomas Colson, $189,000.

• 17 Avalon Drive, Jason N. Adsit to James F. Duggan; Lynn C. Duggan, $182,000.

• 47 Kingsbrook Court, Fannie Mae to Lawrence Lamont Hall, $180,000.

• 370 Walton Drive, Deborah A. Mcguire to Michael P. Davis, $179,900.

• 206 Harrogate Sq, Patricia L. Murray; Marc S. Schrenk to Laura J. Rupp; Michael E. Rupp, $175,000.

• 64 Gresham Drive, Ryan M. Gerevics to Laura B. Marinaccio; Michael P. Marinaccio, $170,000.

• 960 Hopkins Rd Unit A, Evelyn J. Girardi to Joseph Iannello; Maryella Iannello, $166,500.

• 273 Rosedale Boulevard, Joshua A. Henderson; Nelis James to Shohan Taimur Hossain, $165,000.

• 160 Dellwood Road, Oksana Kondratjuk to Donald L. Peterson; Myriam M. Peterson, $157,000.

• 328 Callodine Ave., Gloria C. Bekos to Kayla M. Martin, $141,000.

• 435 Capen Boulevard, Paulette Fields to Nicholas S. Mambretti, $130,000.

• 507 Longmeadow, Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Jaspal Singh, $130,000.

• 112 Tomcyn Drive, Robin J. Reynard to Thomas R. Gentile, $129,000.

• 158 Hedstrom Drive, Mary P. Battaglia; Daniel R. Leberer; Janet M. Lopez to Joseph P. Leberer, $128,250.

• 226 Garden Parkway, John W. Leahy; John W. Leahy Sr. to Jeanne Ziemecki, $120,000.

• 563 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Arthur Singh to Afiya J. Rice, $116,600.

• 82b Foxberry, Louis C. Vacanti to Mitchell Dean Knight, $97,000.

• 59b Old Lyme Dr Unit 3, Julie A. Hughes; Keith M. Hughes to Mohammad Haider, $96,500.

• 24 Wayne Ave., Helen Brown; Helen G. Brown to Husham S. Abukaffaya, $90,100.

• 127 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.

• 143 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.

• 7a Southcreek Court, Robert C. Castelli; Barbara J. Sokolowski to Mikhak Ranjbar, $77,000.

• 3894d Ridge Lea Road, Green Coralinn V H to Helen Huang, $66,000.

• 179 North Union, Ralph D. Dempsey to T Brothers Inc, $58,000.

• 3901 Main St14226, David Karr Parker to Sukry Jinnah, $55,000.

ANGOLA

• 10 Rosalind Drive, Kathleen Atti; Louis Atti to Daniel Jakubowicz; Shelley Jakubowicz, $250,000.

• 46 School St., Kruszka De Maris M; Gayle T. Murphy to Midfirst Bank, $33,900.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 194 Sycamore St., Julie Paulussen to Michael S. Kishel, $305,000.

• 1082 Sweet Road, Benjamin S. Holmes; Kerrin E. Holmes to Carol M. Shanahan, $252,000.

• 181 Elmwood Ave., Arlene Esslinger Living Trust 091615 Tr; Roger W Esslinger Living Trust 091615 Tr to Barry Haubner, $238,000.

• 5 Woodbrook Drive, Louise Kraft to Sheila C. Green; Teresa Green, $140,000.

BOSTON

• 5815 Cloverfield Drive, Jerry J. Harrington; Kellie R. Rosiek to Kelly A. Coppola; Michael A. Coppola, $233,000.

• 7096 Omphalius Road, Lisa N. Argenta; Bradley T. Mcclean to Chad M. Carlson, $182,000.

BUFFALO

• 3198 Main St., Franks Independent Service Inc to Gramax LLC, $1,075,000.

• 72 Oakland Place, Annmarie L. Maxwell to Ian W. Jones; Monica D. Jones, $810,000.

• 198 Norwood Ave., Danette A. Driscoll to Jennifer J. Barbee; Stephen C. Earnhart, $495,000.

• 581 Potomac Ave., Matthew W. Langenfeld to Patrick Mcduff, $390,000.

• 328 North Park Ave., Charles Scibetta to Derek M. Justinger, $312,000.

• 51 Elmwood Ave., Jeremy Grzybowski to Jason Phillips; Jennifer Phillips, $309,000.

• 260 Baynes, Celeste Sly to Marisa D. Caban, $275,000.

• 2531-2533 Delaware Ave., Wendy Johnson Tr.; Robert C. Piscitello; Piscitello Wendy C Johnson Tr; Kristin A. Tisci; Piscitello Family Trust An Irrevocable Trust 072604 Tr to Brbk Holdings LLC, $264,074.

• 288 Dearborn, K&s Properties IV LLC to Quentin Finnerty; Mark Silver, $231,000.

• 166 Commonwealth Ave., Timothy M. Welch to Brian E. Johnson, $215,166.

• 97 Rand Ave., Horace Gioia to Osem Jay LLC, $215,000.

• 851 Richmond, Kari Bienias to Osem Jay LLC, $210,000.

• 287 West Tupper, Theresa Mccann to Ismael Gonzalez Sr., $190,000.

• 36 Morris East, Sultan Ali LLC to Bruce Burnett, $181,764.

• 396 Cumberland Av, Rosemary Messing; William J. Messing to Daniel Coseglia, $169,600.

• 457 Massachusetts Ave., Gerard Chang to Kelly A. Simon, $167,000.

• 41 Hughes Ave., Canisius College of Buffalo New York to Jjj Hughes LLC, $166,500.

• 389 Sanders Road, Colleen J. Roberts; Gerald E. Roberts to Frank J. Schwab; Linda M. Schwab, $162,500.

• 185 Culver Road, Robert C. Cavanaugh to Rebecca A. Morganti, $162,000.

• 63 Tacoma Ave., Christian J. Darrow to Maria Rose, $155,000.

• 399 Villa, Mark W. Thornley to Vulcan Development LLC, $152,500.

• 177 Eden, Jessica L. Braunscheidel; Jessica Lynn Braunscheidel to Kelly M. Downey; Timothy W. Martin, $150,000.

• 152 Purdy, Raising The Standards Cdc Inc to Angelica Nicole Thomas, $150,000.

• 330 Downing St., Maria Elena Spinelli to Janusz P. Zaremba, $150,000.

• 177 West Tupper, Jsj Properties LLC to Real Creative Development LLC, $145,955.

• 324 Southside Parkway, Gc Global Strategies LLC to Mollah Kabir; Zahura Yasmin, $145,324.

• 2280 Niagara St., Tesla City LLC to William K LLC, $145,000.

• 176 College St., First Presbyterian Society of The Town of Buffalo to Michael Bodjiak; Suzanne M. Pitts, $138,000.

• 156 Crystal, Ashleigh Lamendola; Christopher Lamendola to Zachary Clifford, $133,900.

• 139 Fenton St., Kelly A. Hyla to Michelle R. Escabi, $130,000.

• 23 Sirret St., Francis G. Warthling to Susan Daniel, $130,000.

• 54 Houston, Hook&ladder Development LLC to Kevin J. Krawczyk, $120,000.

• 167 Bennett Vlg Terrace, Jennifer E. Smith to Saiful Chowdhury, $120,000.

• 35 Oschawa Ave., Mitchell Grennell to Jonathan S. Murtha; Patrick B. Murtha; Patrick K. Murtha, $116,100.

• 477 Best St., James Gambino to Swa Lay, $115,000.

• 149 Sheffield Ave., Ashleigh Lamendola; Christopher Lamendola to Earl Conrad; Kathleen Conrad, $115,000.

• 30 Poultney, Oren 770 Inc to Esb Group LLC, $115,000.

• 311 King Peterson, Bernard F. Dolan to James H. Smith; Keyon Bryan-Xavier Smith, $110,000.

• 45 Moreland St., Brande L. Crawford; Robert W. Crawford to Ashley M. Favors, $110,000.

• 85 Grote, Queen City Invest LLC to 85 Grote LLC, $102,000.

• 84 Brayton St., Truyen Thanh Ly to Ky Pham, $99,900.

• 549 West Utica St., Michael S. Bosworth; Angela E. Mosseau to 549 W Utica LLC, $99,000.

• 102 Pomona Place, De Camp David E; De Camp Patricia A; David E. Decamp; David Decamp; Patricia A. Decamp; Patricia Decamp; Anthony S. Kowalski to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, $96,989.

• 75 Unger, Philip Goldman to Tim J. Eng, $96,000.

• 34 Cliff, Tatyana Korogoda to John Crabtree; Katelyn Sergel, $95,000.

• 443 West Ferry, James O. Hooge; Sandra P. Hooge to Jonathan Slingerland; Linda Slingerland, $95,000.

• 337 Phyllis Ave., Gwen Y. Collier to Ronald Owens, $88,900.

• 127 Fougeron, Alex Consulting LLC to Abdel Mojed, $85,000.

• 419 Wohlers, Mohammed Rahman to Mohammed Hoque, $80,000.

• 135 Congress St., Patricia C. Ando to Jjmslg Properties LLC, $79,000.

• 79 Collingwood Ave., Mosammad Khanam to Iselene Celius, $77,000.

• 43 Gold, Pbl Group LLC to Farida Hassan; Mohd Mahmud Hassan, $76,000.

• 44 Martha Ave., Falcon&sons Real Estate LLC to New World Green Inc, $76,000.

• 215 Davidson, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Md Nurul Islam, $73,000.

• 420 Stockbridge Ave., Falcon&sons Real Estate LLC to New World Green Inc, $73,000.

• 290 Bissell, Rhonda J. Dixon; Rhonda Dixon Lee to Yousuf Ali, $68,000.

• 234 Schuele Ave., Taherul Islam to Shanieka Felton, $67,000.

• 141 Austin, Avihag Consulting LLC; Avihay Consulting LLC to Talia Rodriguez, $66,900.

• 133 Dunlop Ave., WNY Reality LLC to Surma Capital Group Inc, $66,000.

• 18 Phyllis, Irin Akter; Md Mostafa Kamal to Parul Akhter; Mohammed A. Hoque, $65,000.

• 108 Lonsdale, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Mehedi Hasan, $63,000.

• 50 Armin, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Hi-Tech Home Care Inc, $63,000.

• 1270 Kensington Ave., Buffalo Brick&mortar LLC to WNY Reality LLC, $60,000.

• 58 Riverside, Shonda S. Cleckley to Salah Uddin Ahmed; Rabiul Khan, $60,000.

• 1314 Kensington, Farhana Lipi to Mushfique Salaheen; Asad Uzzaman, $58,000.

• 32 Harding Road, Helen A. Dudek; Stanley J. Dudek to George Misiak, $56,500.

• 74 Davidson Ave., Fol USA Corporation to Mohammed S. Hossain, $56,500.

• 52 Otis, Brendan D. Raleigh; Colleen Raleigh to 1501 Main Group LLC, $55,000.

• 347 Cornwall Ave., Falcon&sons Real Estate LLC to Bright Future Green Inc, $55,000.

• 298 Dewey Ave., Midfirst Bank to Tlc Real Estate Management Inc, $54,900.

• 24 Amsterdam, Saman Ahmed; Shana Aktar; WNY Reality LLC to Kazi Kamil Ahmed, $54,000.

• 81 Henrietta Ave., Annmarie Rooth Cellino; Joseph D. Marquinez to Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-5 Tr; Wells Fargo Bank NA Tr, $53,749.

• 232 Carl St., Helen M. Roddy; Helen M. Roddy-Gray to Nasrin Akhter; Delwar Hossain, $51,600.

• 286 Barnard, Alice Skierczynski; Walter P. Skierczynski to Property Ink Inc, $51,000.

• 292 Coit, Imdadul Hoque to Mb Green Corp, $51,000.

• 43 Decker St., Falcon&sons Real Estate LLC to New World Green Inc, $51,000.

• 102 Mapleridge, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Mohammed Khan; Moshfika J. Khan, $50,000.

• 873 Walden Ave., Falcon&sons Real Estate LLC to Bright Future Green Inc, $50,000.

• 159 Goulding, City of Buffalo to James Singleton; Lindsay Singleton, $48,000.

• 460 Utica E, John Grant; Renee Grant to Ayesha B. Momota, $48,000.

• 1399 Broadway, Alanerek Properties LLC to Abdel Mojed, $48,000.

• 175 Texas Ave., Sharafat Hossain to Bright Future Green Inc, $48,000.

• 36 Lang, Rps of Western New York LLC to Mark Adams, $47,000.

• 241 North Ogden St., Beatrice Delmonte to Razia Akter Khan, $47,000.

• 14 Eden St., Tylina Martin to Jay P. Neuman, $45,000.

• 35 Thomas St., Kimberly M. Kollatz; Michael E. Kollatz to Michael Clark, $45,000.

• 1245 Kensington Ave., Chava Gold to Ugr Cap LLC, $43,000.

• 92 Elmer, Gila Dorfman to Ugr Cap LLC, $42,500.

• 599 East Amherst S, Hugh Graham White to Joelle C. Spencer; Karen A. Spencer, $42,000.

• 133 Phyllis, Shlomo Refael Solomons to Ugr Cap LLC, $42,000.

• 32 Parkridge, Shlomo Biton to Ugr Cap LLC, $42,000.

• 282 Grape, City of Buffalo to Broadnest Property Inc, $41,000.

• 351 Moselle, City of Buffalo to Mohammed Islam, $41,000.

• 78 Altruria, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Redbird Properties LLC, $41,000.

• 119 Theodore, Etta Holdings LLC; Manhattan Group LLC dba to Rubina Akter, $40,000.

• 152 Dartmouth, Mohammad Kabir to Jat United Corp, $40,000.

• 60 Kermit, City of Buffalo to Foyzur Rahman, $40,000.

• 138 Humber, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Broadnest Property Inc, $40,000.

• 125 Hastings Ave., Itamar Artsi to Ugr Cap LLC, $40,000.

• 235 Columbus Ave., Bank of America NA to Victory Property LLC, $38,800.

• 37 Manhattan, City of Buffalo to Md Ali, $38,000.

• 200 Wyoming, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Joynal Abdin; Muhammad Arif, $36,000.

• 140 Olympic, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Cobny LLC, $35,000.

• 74 Kilhoffer, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Sanmar Property Management Inc, $35,000.

• 1265 Broadway, Hui Hui Shi to Ming Lin Zhang, $35,000.

• 83 Elk, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Broadnest Property Inc, $35,000.

• 2 Eller, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Firoz Ahmed, $35,000.

• 104 Hewitt, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Romana Parvin, $34,000.

• 83 Wakefield, City of Buffalo to Md Ali, $33,000.

• 130 Alabama St., 35 Zoerb Ave. LLC to Yann Connan, $32,000.

• 72 Chadduck Ave., Hassan Abdul Gafoor Ali to Mkw Realty LLC, $31,509.

• 108 Geary, City of Buffalo to Jason Kochmanski, $31,000.

• 19 Hurlock, Of Erie County; Nancy M. Snyder to Mehedi Hasan, $30,000.

• 66 Midway, Alexis Maddox to Red Door Holdings LLC, $30,000.

• 133 Sweet St., Jobrul Amhed to Madina Group Integrity Corp, $30,000.

• 837 Delavan East, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Ibrahima Barry, $29,000.

• 455 Madison, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Swadesh LLC, $27,000.

• 82 Armbruster, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Yes Buffalo Property Corp, $27,000.

• 55 Fox, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Rashel Sarwar, $26,000.

• 31 Penfield, Kalene M. Hunter to Amy E. Jensen; Craig S. Jensen, $25,000.

• 58 Warren, City of Buffalo to Habibur Rahman, $24,000.

• 418 Northampton, City of Buffalo to Joel White, $23,000.

• 106 Grimes, City of Buffalo to Broadnest Property Inc, $23,000.

• 48 Victoria Ave., Carol A. Harvey to Abul M. Shaheen, $22,500.

• 433 Koons, Geoff Wade; Geoffrey Wade to Mohammed Faruk Hossen; Md Shaiful Islam, $22,000.

• 116 Chester, City of Buffalo to Joaquin Aristizabal-Arias, $22,000.

• 25 Milburn, City of Buffalo to Ag3 Enterprises LLC, $21,000.

• 61 Langmeyer, City of Buffalo to Salah Ahmed, $20,000.

• 230 Person, Michael A. Seaman; City of Buffalo to Hi-Tech Home Care Inc, $19,000.

• 33 Montclair, City of Buffalo to Stephon Marks, $16,000.

• 523 Minnesota, Nural A. Alam to Sabrina Property Inc, $9,900.

• 218 Delavan East, City of Buffalo to Joaquin Aristizabal-Arias, $5,500.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 2055 Walden Ave., Derrick Corporation to 570 Dab 6 LLC, $2,718,907.

• 0 Duke Road, Benderson Development Company Inc to Derrick Corporation, $1,855,689.

• 168 Borden Road, Maria Przybylo; Mark Worrell to Jason Mroz, $249,000.

• 1220 French Road, Hectors Hardware of Cheektowaga Inc to 1220 French Road Inc, $237,500.

• 203 Zoerb Ave., Michelle Grd Johnson; Leszczynski Joan C Agt to Mushtaq Kaid, $209,000.

• 43 Frantzen, Danielle Pruitt to Anthony M. Messana, $200,850.

• 1058 Walden Ave., Dietrich Hampton; Kevin Hampton to Mohammed R. Karim, $200,000.

• 156 Messer Ave., Ursula Eddy; Christine Szczesny to Kim M. Jezewicz, $195,000.

• 19 Autumnwood, Donald Schmitt to Christina M. Schmitt, $190,000.

• 180 Nokomis Parkway, Unisource Realty LLC to Sidney E. Watson, $170,000.

• 143 Sprucewood Drive, Ashley Jakubczak to Deanna Lynn Schmitt; Donald Schmitt, $170,000.

• 32 George Urban Boulevard, Elena F. Foxe; Paul C. Foxe to Kory M. Reumann, $146,000.

• 71 Randy Way, Laura R. Hartman; Sean P. Klinck to Taylor Roberts; Alan Trauscht, $145,000.

• 30 Diane Drive, Corinne Kelly; Brian Sokolowski; Todd Sokolowski to Nicole M. Champagne; Michael A. Helmicki, $140,000.

• 312 Bellevue Ave., Kara B. Hejmowski; Steven R. Kane to Brianna J. Shea; Michael John Shea, $140,000.

• 58 Judith Drive, Kimberly J. Ames; Daniel Brown; Joseph Brown; Gloria J. Kapanek; John J. Kapanek to Eddie N. Sein; Marisol Sein, $140,000.

• 46 Betty Lou, Jean M. Cambrini; Joseph A. Cambrini to Daniel J. Zimmer, $140,000.

• 87 Willowlawn Parkway, Cassandra L. Kerr to James Oleary, $135,600.

• 115 Chateau Court, David L&clara Fairbanks Living Trust 050197 Tr to Elisabeth C. Giese, $135,000.

• 1428 Borden Road, Sharon M Whalen Living Trust 071112 Tr to Thomas W. Lee-Mueller, $128,900.

• 34-36 Alpine Place, Karen Andres; Cassandra F. Barnes; Vincent Lotempio to Banc of America Funding Corporation 2007-6 Trust&see; US Bank NA Tr, $128,261.

• 18 Fairhaven Drive, Lynne Butts; Katherine Dec Hankin; Kent Hankin; Roy Dec Hankin to Sharon Jean Botticelli; Keith M. Wojcinski, $127,500.

• 3 Sebring Drive, Giovanni Genovese; Camilla L. Hanner; James E. Hanner to HSBC Bank USA NA, $122,548.

• 65 Wanda Ave., Sweet Home Solution Inc to Syed Alamgir Ahmed; Eva Akther, $120,000.

• 49 Haller Ave., Maa Ayesha Corporation to 49 Haller Ave Intervivos Revocable Trust 121319 Tr, $118,000.

• 435 Walton Drive, Geraldine M. Janis; Helen M. Vollmer; Jerome A. Vollmer; Joseph A. Vollmer to Jeffrey Robert Grabowski, $115,000.

• 11 Fairview Drive, Heidi J. Zimmerman to Jeffery L. Gauthier, $112,000.

• 76 Canisius Court, Mary Ann Werelus to Jason J. Matuszak; Theresa Matuszak, $110,000.

• 191 Kenview Boulevard, Shirley B. Mazourek to Michael A. Riso, $110,000.

• 1190 Maryvale Drive, Joseph C. Appenheimer; Kathleen R. Appenheimer; Kathleen Appenheimer; Jeffrey E. Marion to Wells Fargo Bank NA, $104,512.

• 48 Halstead Ave., Sharon M. Enser to Norbert Muller, $90,000.

• 63 Rondelay Drive, Alana Carr; John Szczerba to Lmb Capital Inc, $85,001.

• 25 Pendennis Place, Kristina D. Houlahan to A&z Bd Inc, $85,000.

• 12 Veterans Place, Wasylyna Ostaszuk Irrevocable Trust Agreement 091217 Tr to Sophia Rajca, $85,000.

• 4556 Broadway St., Michael J. Mccartney to James Sabal; Natalie Sabal, $65,000.

• 68e Windwood Court, Property Ink Inc to 3095 Harlem Road Inc, $65,000.

• 117 Meadowbrook Parkway, Janice M. Dziadaszek; Linda F. Taber to Janice M. Dziadaszek, $36,800.

• 2nd Ave., Town of Cheektowaga to 3095 Harlem Road Inc, $15,000.

CLARENCE

• 5415 Waterlefe Drive, Blum Development LLC to Martin J. Depietro; Susan M. Depietro, $899,800.

• 5340 Mallard Roost, Julieann Nurse; Michael R. Nurse to Zachary R. Kneeland, $580,000.

• 8348 Black Walnut Drive, Mary E. Levea to Ashley K. Brown; Eric M. Brown, $436,200.

• 9515d Bent Grass Run, Barbara Grady to Joann M. Henninger; John E. Henninger, $340,000.

• 9324 Clarence Center Road, Kenneth E. Gebauer; Patricia J. Gebauer to Meghan Katherine Burke; Ryan T. Burke, $215,000.

• 4919 Ledge Lane, Elizabeth A. Meunier; Michael T. Meunier to Barbara E. Murphy, $214,800.

• 9220 County Road, Theresa M. Ketchmark to Cemo 9220 County Road Inc, $201,000.

• 5467 Firefly Court, Jm Custom Builders Inc to George P. Gallagher Jr.; Nancy Mufalli, $150,000.

• 5383 Briannas Nook, Cimato Enterprises Inc to Essex Homes of WNY Inc, $100,000.

• 5383 Briannas Nook, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Dhivya Aruchamy; Sakthivel Pongiannan, $100,000.

• 9270 Greiner Road, Karen A. Trimmer; Wayne S. Trimmer to Frederick H. Ehlert; Sharon J. Ehlert, $67,500.

COLDEN

• 8659-1 Finch Road, Eileen R. Eagan; James J. Eagan to Daniel C. Schneider Jr.; Sandra Schneider, $850,000.

COLLINS

• 8659-2 Finch Road, Eileen R. Eagan; James J. Eagan to Daniel C. Schneider Jr.; Matthew Schneider; Sandra Schneider, $100,000.

CONCORD

• 50 Tarn Trail, Michael S. Meindl; Jessica A. Raiber; Jessica A. Stack to Ronald J. Krasnek Jr.; Vianka A. Krasnek, $241,500.

EDEN

• 8414 Randall, James R. Grey; Madeline T. Grey; Grey Children Partnership to Dennis Guzdek; Jennifer Guzdek, $257,500.

ELMA

• 22 Timberline Drive, Mary K. Ramsay; Robert E. Ramsay to Alicia N. Oehler; Steven J. Oehler, $700,000.

• 1141 Blossom Road, Patricia L. Koch; Roy A. Koch to Dygert Equine Services LLC, $215,000.

• 700 Maple St., Robert J. Dobinski to Cheryl M. Dobinski; Kenneth J. Dobinski, $140,000.

EVANS

• 6819 Putnam Drive, Holly L. Alessi; Holly L. Brosius to Ryan A. Scherrer; Shaunna L. Singh, $159,000.

• 9436 Fairview St., HUD to Sarah Petrus, $116,555.

• 1301 Peppertree Drive, Elizabeth A. Doty to Danalee Niemet-Hornberger, $98,580.

• 8570 Patton Ave., Henrietta V. Brauer; James W. Brauer to Sarah E. Pratt, $69,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 351 Cardinal Lane, Adrian J. Angelina; Megan Quinn to Jordan E. Davis; Christopher C. Rice, $286,000.

• 3373 Stony Point Road, Lynn M. Boorady; Joseph E. Hayden to Mary L. Schweitzer; Robert W. Schweitzer, $285,000.

• 841 Ransom Road, Donald R. Dee to John Barber, $230,000.

• 2612 (b) Bedell Road, Edna E. Braddell; Eileen R. Dowd; Nancy L. Gorrell; Nina E. Goss; Janet S. Redinger; Mary Ann Stawitzky to Hugill Storage Inc, $151,200.

• 1463 Red Jacket Road, Frank Delsignore Jr. to Kyle R. Hager, $134,000.

• 7 Crescent Road, Heather Weibel; Timothy P. Weibel to Dustin R. Woodall, $134,000.

• 97 Schwegler Road, Dean Golde; Gwen L. Kennedy to Dalton D. Hale, $120,000.

• 2612 Bedell Road, Billy J. Gorrell; Nancy L. Gorrell to Hugill Storage Inc, $35,000.

• Vacant land Allenton Place, Lawrence Slovick to Mary A. Henderson; Robert J. Hirsch, $19,900.

• 2411 Bedell Road, Grand Island Solar LLC to Rodney R. Reisdorf, $8,276.

HAMBURG

• 5453 Southwestern Boulevard, John S. Kaczor to 3450 Park Western LLC, $1,700,000.

• 4890 Lakeshore Road, Karen L. Ladori to Fei Ni, $430,000.

• 5665-#26a Southwestern Boulevard, Peter Liberatore Sr Family Limited Partnership to Carol A. Liberatore, $260,000.

• 5764 Mckinley Parkway, William R. Wise to Aineth G. Giagnacova; Anthony H. Giagnacova, $239,900.

• 4990 Overlook Pt, Heather Oconnell to Colleen M. Oconnell, $230,000.

• 71 Janice St., Christopher Strawbrich; Robert Strawbrich to Kevin M. Chudoba, $185,000.

• 2152 Ganymede Lane, Alan Hebeler; Linda Hebeler to Bruce Freidenberg III, $185,000.

• 36 Linwood Ave., Lk Property Holdings LLC to Meghan E. Mcevoy, $175,000.

• 4354 Twilight Lane, Patricia M. Smith to Lynda Kasza, $157,500.

• 4849 Chapman Parkway, Madonna M. Adymy to Scott Wicenzcik, $155,000.

• 4524 Exeter Terrace, Jeremy Desmond; Richard C. Desmond to Jennifer Hasse, $135,700.

• 192 Lake St., Dell Electric Inc to Kelly B. Rockwell; Terry J. Rockwell; Wanda M. Rockwell, $117,000.

• 3032 Lyth Road, Charles R. Wilkening; Erma J. Wilkening to Christopher F. Walter, $102,000.

• 4890 Lakeshore Road, Karen L. Ladori to WNY Prime Property LLC, $100,000.

• 140 Charlotte Ave., Lucy Hotho; Michael Hotho; Michael J. Hotho to Michael J. Hotho; Karl Kofod, $23,042.

LACKAWANNA

• 3450 South Park, John S. Kaczor to 3450 Park Western LLC, $670,620.

• 82 Franklin St., Taras Muzychko; Tetyana Muzychko to Xin Qiang Yang, $152,000.

• 84 Kennedy Drive, Denise Bertola; Daniel Richard Slade to Linda Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $82,700.

• 15 Martin Road, Sunil Bakshi; Kevin Young to Mohamed Abdulla, $52,601.

LANCASTER

• 427 Schwartz Road, Henry G. Romanowski to Elisa A. Forysinski; Nicholas J. Forysinski, $315,000.

• 3914 Bowen Road, Rosalie Armitage; Thomas E. Armitage to Gina M. Rath; Paul R. Rath, $298,000.

• 6161 Broadway St., Advantage Fitness LLC to Nci Construction LLC, $270,000.

• 15 Greenbriar Drive, Gina M. Rath; Paul R. Rath to Elaine M. Wartinger; Joseph G. Wartinger, $265,000.

• 29 Denton Drive, Kathleen M. Stubbe; Kenneth Stubbe to Mary C. Szymanski, $240,000.

• 29 Meadow Lea Drive, Christine L. Kraft; Christopher A. Kraft to Heather A. Bull, $224,900.

• 5 Pershing Ave., Margaret M. Schaefer to Rachel E. Destefano; Anthony W. Magrino, $216,300.

• 349 Lake Ave., Megane A. Opondo; Eric Schuch to Matthew M. Piccirillo, $205,500.

• 43 Kelly Court, Arlene Swarner; Arlene R. Swarner to Rosalie Armitage; Thomas E. Armitage, $194,100.

• 18 Lake Ave., Luke J. Jerge to Ryan Spoth, $171,900.

• 77 Pleasant Ave., Jason T. Zuba to Spencer Morgia, $162,500.

• 1789 Como Park Boulevard, Prince Brandon Del to Ryan Stanek, $120,000.

• 727 Aurora St., Diane Hlavaty to Pope Christopher J Hlavaty; Pope David W Hlavaty, $115,000.

• 42 Holland Ave., Njcc-Nys Erie County Crf Reo Subsidiary LLC to James Mackinnon, $84,900.

NEWSTEAD

• 7914 Fletcher Road, Mary Beth Gillies to Elizabeth C. Jurek; Jacob D. Jurek, $225,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• Vacant land Gowanda State Road, Blanche Elizabeth Palmisano; Sam J. Palmisano; Samuel J. Palmisano to Daniel W. Dennis, $57,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 3461 North Benzing Road, Louis P. Violanti; Aok Deveopment LLC to Fairport Savings Bank, $460,000.

• 4943 Chestnut Ridge Road, 4936 Ellicott Op LLC to Op 4936 Ellicott Road LLC, $395,000.

• 81 Hunters Ridge Road, Donald Steinkirchner; Mary Steinkirchner to Bradley Mcclean; Lisa Mcclean, $337,500.

• 20 West Royal Hill Drive, Julie A. Cordier to Dirk W. Roth; Lucille M. Roth, $325,000.

• 7014 Quaker Road, Karyn S. Tareen; Saleem Tareen to James Militello; Margaux Militello; Timothy A. Stalker, $270,000.

• 439 Hillside Ave., Liberatore Management Group II LLC to Julie Mischel, $254,900.

• 7 Glencove Court, Dennis Guzdek; Jennifer Guzdek to Karl E. Blomback Jr.; Amanda L. Moore, $239,500.

• 6390 Milestrip Road, Robert Fritton; Robert J. Fritton to Diane J. Cunningham; Robert S. Cunningham, $190,000.

• 30 Schultz Road, Genevieve Manning; Henry M. Manning to Kathleen M. Regan, $148,000.

• 350 Summit Ave., Keybank NA to Steven J. Hirsch, $147,500.

• 4182 South Taylor Road, Marcia L. Stromecki; Raymond D. Stromecki to 4182 South Taylor LLC, $143,000.

• 86 Knoche Way, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Tara L. Halliwell-Kemp; Brian M. Kemp, $130,500.

• 359 Lakeview Ave., Lindsay J. Carrow to Briana Rose Ziembiec, $128,500.

• 11 Solitude Court, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to Adam G. Grupka; Julia M. Grupka, $123,000.

SARDINIA

• Vacant land Olean Road, John R. Freundschuh; Sara L. Freundschuh to Raymond J. Hammer, $180,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 127 South Central Ave., Ronald Krasnek; Vianka Krasnek to Martin Joseph Hody, $199,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 156 Delaware St., Everhaux LLC; Jarmac LLC to Erin J. Diaz; Hermenegildo Diaz III, $232,500.

• 69 Highland Ave., Sara Calistro to Ian S. Holden, $146,000.

• 163 Highland Ave., Donna M. Caito; Caito Donna M C P to Patricia Crowe, $97,140.

TONAWANDA

• 43 Ashford, Michele Lasker to Brendan Carl Pender; Meghan Coleen Pender, $242,000.

• 20 Dolphann Drive, Domenico Dimarco to Nicole M. Eckrote; Vanessa B. Orozco, $223,000.

• 197 Saint Clare Terrace, Kim M. Mezzio; Samuel J. Mezzio to Matthew P. Mazurek; Sara D. Mazurek, $222,500.

• 149 Somerton Ave., Buffalo Empire LLC to Kristen S. Knoll, $219,500.

• 374 Two Mile Creek Road, Kenneth J. Ochterski; Pamela D. Ochterski to Nancy A. Sandford, $200,000.

• 211 Liston St., Tony Ingrassia; Lisa Maragliano to Deborah Ann Mcguire, $194,000.

• 75 Harrison Ave., Devin R. Rennells to Amanda Marotto; Elizabeth Marotto, $192,001.

• 71 Tremont Ave., James P. Crawford; Jennifer A. Crawford to Wendy Joan Christophersen; Todd Nathan Robinson, $175,000.

• 59 Meadow, Christina M. Bork; Carole E. Clark; Frederica Frenz Gerwitz; Celeste L. Thorp to Chelsea L. Ball; Matthew R. Ball, $165,300.

• 992 Colvin Boulevard, Mary Beth Dipaola; Anne R. Tirone; Charles S. Tirone to Christopher Erdt, $163,900.

• 2516 Eggert Road, Christopher M. Campagna to Christopher Herbeck, $162,000.

• 386 Tremaine Ave., Edward F. Melber; Lauren R. Melber to Martin Mann, $150,000.

• 280 Zimmerman, Jack D. Lang; Katherine L. Lang to Fawn Margaret Banks, $150,000.

• 50 Wenonah Terrace, 6831 Seneca St. LLC to Trevor S. Bowman, $150,000.

• 191 Pickford Ave., Andrew Nudd to Jeremiah N. Stevens, $149,900.

• 1089 Parkhurst Boulevard, Rosalie Panek to Farheen Ansari, $145,000.

• 50 Wabash Ave., Clairice A. Bakker to Matthew A. Bettendorf, $142,400.

• 816 Englewood Ave., Janet M. Martin to Kevin C. Ross, $140,000.

• 207 Overbrook Ave., James R. Lee; Lynn A. Lee to Ryan M. Lee, $137,000.

• 22-28 Thoreau Court, Jennifer Malke to Tntee Properties LLC, $135,000.

• 153 Eiseman Ave., Ruth M. Overturf; Ruth Mary Overturf to Leanne Deshaies; Michael T. Deshaies, $133,000.

• 273 Cleveland Drive, Justin P. Roehner; Maryam Roehner to Joseph A. Lepertine, $132,500.

• 84 Dolphann Drive, Raymond E. Palacz to Enbruce Whou; Vanessa Alison Whou, $130,000.

• 336 Dushane Drive, Kathleen M. Keiffer; Robin Popielski to Kimberlee N. Moss, $126,900.

• 166 Euclid Ave., Fransizka Gammons to Kelly Farewell; Michael Ryan Lloyd, $122,500.

• 87 Hamilton Boulevard, Donna J. Kaufman; Donna Jean Kaufman; Robert Earl Kaufman to Ryan J. Pickering, $116,000.

• 178 Kinsey Ave., Ronald Kasza to T Brothers Inc, $90,599.

• 127 Lyndale Ave., Nadirah Page; Vitantonio Semeraro to Annette D. Garlock; Sharon E. Garlock, $79,900.

• 148 Roswell Ave., Deana M. Beausoleil; Deanna M. Beausoleil; John H. Beausoleil to Audai Mohammed Raad, $55,500.

• 83 Carpenter, Sandra Celotto to Paul M. Woods, $50,000.

WALES

• 4249 Reiter Road, Karen L. Spencer; Paul J. Suozzi to Carol S. Amman; Mark J. Amman, $572,500.

• 12110 Goodleburg Road, Judith C. Nold; Thomas J. Nold to Christine L. Kraft; Christopher A. Kraft, $308,240.

WEST SENECA

• 119 Treehaven Road, Lucille M. Martin; Lucille M. Roth to Megan Morano, $229,900.

• Vacant land North America Drive, Glbs Properties LLC to Gs North America Drive LLC, $225,536.

• 97 Almont Ave., James Militello; Margaux Militello to Jordan A. Breckon; Michael E. Breckon, $185,727.

• 58 Marlow Road, Joseph M. Schmeer to Franconia Real Estate Services Inc, $178,500.

• 58 Marlow Road, Franconia Real Estate Services Inc to Clare Borowiak, $178,500.

• 227 Bernadette Terrace, Jacqueline M. Khoury; Karam S. Khoury to Frank J. Bartolotta; Meghan Gawronski, $170,000.

• 86 Columbia Parkway, Craig M. Brodfuehrer; Aubrey A. Mack to Jacky Chanthanousone, $164,000.

• 46 East Ave., Mary C. Szymanski to Jacqueline E. Guyett, $135,000.

• 81 Hilltop, Judith Kumro to William Konter; Judith Kumro; 81 Hilltop LLC, $135,000.

• 95 Kelsey Drive, Mary Beth Cavanaugh to Steven Robert Lownie, $129,500.

• 42 Lenox St., Jason Dudziak to Ashley J. Ohanrahan, $129,000.

• 435 Fisher Road, Grace M. Norman; Raymond L. Norman to Nancy A. Norman; Gloria J. Woods, $117,000.

• 626 Center Road, Barbara J. Degraff; Robert A. Degraff to 493 Group LLC, $100,000.

• 1050 Reserve Road, Colleen Holman; Howard C. Holman to Louis A. Casciano; Michael A. Casciano, $78,000.

• 33 Hillcrest Drive, Mark Antosh to William Bourne; Cynthia Turcot, $62,000.