DYBDAHL, Timothy P. Sr.

DYBDAHL - Timothy P. Sr. Of Angola, NY, March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Frances (Kush) for 54 years; father to Timothy Jr. (Patti), Terry, Todd (Ashlee) Dybdahl and Ditto the dog; grandfather to Nicholas, Jacob, Hayden, Logan, Todd Jr. and Elliot; great-grandfather to Tyler and Tallulah; brother of June McDonnnel, and late step sister Lynn Campo; also survived by 10 nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 2PM - 6PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, 262 North Main Street, Angola, NY, where services will follow at 6 PM. Tim was a clever entrepreneur and successful business owner, including Western New York Universal Supply and Auto Care Parts and Accessories. He was well known around town as "Mr. Brownie" delivering ice cream to local and surrounding neighborhoods after retirement. He was an Army veteran and served as a member of several local organizations. He was a man of many talents bringing his visions to life through his many projects, some complete and some in work. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.