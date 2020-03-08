DRISCOLL, John F., Jr.

DRISCOLL - John F., Jr. Age 81, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Davenport, FL, where he has resided for the past 16 years. Formerly of Buffalo, NY. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy (Kent); his four children, Denise (Craig) Krystof, Patti (Fred) Lojacono, John III, Bob (Jennifer); 13 grandchildren, Tara, Joe (Kelly), Kailey (Costa), Dan, Mark, Lauren, Bridget, John IV (Caitlin), Brianna, Michael, Alyssa, Ryan, Sean; and three great-grandchildren, Myles, Nate, and Luke. A service will take place in the near future.